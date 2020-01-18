Higher ed maintenance money in gov.’s budget; local institutions could get $5M

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (The T&D) - Gov. Henry McMaster’s budget proposal includes more than $5 million for colleges and universities to address deferred maintenance.
One local lawmaker says more will be needed.
“I appreciate the governor putting money aside for higher ed and deferred maintenance, but the reality is it’s just a drop in the bucket compared to what they really need, particularly S.C. State and Denmark Tech,” said Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg.
“They are older campuses with buildings that have been around and the state has not given the money to maintain them. Having said that, though, I would imagine the universities’ position is that it’s better that than nothing at all,” Cobb-Hunter said.
The governor’s budget devotes the state’s entire capital reserve fund totaling more than $160 million to deferred maintenance needs, including $2.5 million for Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, $471,291 for Denmark Technical College and $2.8 million for South Carolina State University.
Cobb-Hunter, a member of the House Ways and Means Higher Education Subcommittee, said the committee held its first week of hearings last week, including a report from the South Carolina Technical College System.
“It’s early yet to be in a position to say what exactly we will be able to put on the line dollar-wise, but the entire subcommittee is sympathetic, I would say, to the needs of higher education,” Cobb-Hunter said.
The lawmaker said it is possible for the General Assembly to increase funding in such areas as tuition mitigation and capital projects.
The governor’s Executive Budget includes an $805,507 increase for tuition mitigation at S.C. State, representing a 5 percent general fund base increase.
“The governor’s budget is consistent with what Ways and Means tried to do last year in two areas. One, the whole mitigation of tuition money was put aside so that universities didn’t have to raise tuition more than a percent. The House’s position is to maintain that and maybe we might be able to bump it up a little bit,” Cobb-Hunter said.
“The governor uses the entire capital reserve fund for deferred maintenance. In the last budget, we were able on the House side to put monies aside for capital projects, and I hope we’ll be able to do that again this year,” she said.
Cobb-Hunter said Dr. Tim Hardee, executive director of the state Tech System, presented a report on Wednesday.
The Executive Budget allocates $28 million to the state Tech System for instructional programs at technical colleges.
“They have a formula that that funding is distributed by, and they also have a formula for distributing the dollars for capital projects. I’m really interested in taking a look at that funding formula that they use for capital projects,” Cobb-Hunter said.
She added, “I’ve had conversations with some of the smaller technical colleges, and it seems that we might need to review that to make sure that these smaller schools are getting a fair shake. If you base the formula strictly on size, then the smaller schools don’t stand a chance.
“I want to have conversations with my committee members about at least looking at that formula and see if it needs to be adjusted as far as capital projects.”
