FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers Saturday, then much colder weather next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for more wet weather for part of your weekend, then bitter cold temperatures next week.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Saturday is an Alert Day! A cold front will bring scattered showers to the Midlands by afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 50%. Plan ahead if you have any travel plans. Highs in the mid 50s.
· While an early shower is possible Sunday morning, most of the day will be dry. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
· MLK Day brings mostly sunny skies. It will be cold Monday. Morning temperatures will be in the low 30s. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.
· The cold weather sticks around into Tuesday and Wednesday.
· Highs will be in the 40s Tuesday, then near 50 Wednesday. Lows will be in the 20s both days.
· A few showers move back in by Friday into next weekend.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, bundle up! Temperatures will dip into the low to mid 30s under mostly cloudy skies.
Heads up! Pack your rain gear for Saturday. Our next cold front brings scattered rain to the Midlands Saturday afternoon and evening. It will likely be a cold rain. Many of you might also be traveling for the holiday. So, Saturday is an Alert Day to give you a heads up.
Rain chances are around 50% Saturday. Some pockets of light to moderate rain are possible. We’re only expecting about a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain at this time, but we’ll keep you posted. Rain will likely continue into Saturday night. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s.
While an early shower is possible Sunday morning, most of the day will be dry. We’ll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
On Monday for the MLK Day holiday, we’ll see mostly sunny skies. Morning temperatures will be in the low 30s. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Bundle up if you have any outdoor plans Monday morning and afternoon.
The cold weather will stick around for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Highs will be in the 40s Tuesday, then near 50 Wednesday. Overnight temperatures will be in the 20s. Don’t forget about your pets! We’ll see mostly sunny skies.
A few more showers will creep back into the forecast by Friday and Saturday.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy and Cold. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s.
Alert Day Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. PM Showers (50%). Highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Early AM Shower (20%). Still Cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
Monday (MLK Day): Sunny & Cold. Morning temps in the low 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Even Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Still Cold. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Lows in the upper 20s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy and Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the upper 50s.
