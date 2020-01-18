Deputies: Would-be porch pirate caught in act, held at gunpoint by homeowner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office arrested a man they say was caught taking a package from a gun-toting homeowner's home.
Marvin Marshall was arrested on a charge of petit larceny, according to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.
Deputies say the incident happened at a home on War Admiral Lane in Moncks Corner.
Deputies say Marshall said he was driving around looking for lawns to cut when his car began having trouble. Marshall said that once he pulled over to see what was wrong with his car, he noticed a package by someone’s front door. And when Marshall knocked on the front door, investigators say there was no answer.
Deputies say Marshall then took the package.
“SURPRISE SURPRISE!!" the post states. "The homeowner was indeed home and came outside with his firearm and ordered Marshall to give the package back.”
The homeowner then held Marshall at gunpoint until deputies arrived.
“Please, let this be a lesson to ALL potential porch pirates... ARGH! You never know what will be on the other side of that door,” the post states.
