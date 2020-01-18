Clemson falls to NC State to end win streak

RALEIGH, N.C. (TigerNet) - Coming off of a three-game stretch with wins over NC State, North Carolina, and No. 3 Duke, the Tigers were unable to keep the momentum going and suffered a 60-54 defeat at NC State.
With the loss, Clemson falls to 9-8 (3-4 ACC) while NC State improves to 13-5 (4-3).
The Tigers were led by Aamir Simms, who had 18 points and 11 rebounds.
NC State had a lead as large as 18 in the second half but Clemson guard Curran Scott’s 3 pointer cut it to 59-54 with 21.6 left.
