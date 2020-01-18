Clemson DB Terrell declares for NFL Draft

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - While one Clemson Tiger has opted to stay for his senior season, another is headed for the NFL Draft.
On Friday night, Clemson defensive back AJ Terrell announced he will forgo his senior season to declare for the NFL Draft.
Terrell was an All-ACC first-team selection for the Tigers this season as a junior. He finished the season with 39 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, seven pass breakups, four quarterback pressures, and two interceptions
In his career at Clemson, Terrell had six interceptions. That includes an interception returned for a touchdown in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship game against Alabama.
Terrell’s teammate, Travis Etienne, announced Friday that he will return to Clemson for his senior season.
