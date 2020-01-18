Bolden buries buckets to lead Carolina to victory

Back to Bolden’s big day. Bolden connected on five three-pointers. His fourth of five made threes sparked the critical run in the second half. Tied at 51, Bolden drilled from beyond the arc with 10:47 left to play to put the Gamecocks ahead, 54-51. A big delivery from Bolden that engineered at 14-4 Gamecocks run to make it 65-55 with 6:35 to play in the game.