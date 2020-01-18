Bolden buries buckets to lead Carolina to victory

COLLEGE STATION, TX (WIS) - Bolden buries buckets to carry Carolina to a road victory. Gamecocks redshirt junior guard, Jair Bolden, paces the team with 19 points off the bench to lead South Carolina over Texas A&M, 81-67.
Bolden put together an impressive shooting display after sitting the previous game out against (10)Kentucky. South Carolina needed this type of effort from Bolden with two other Gamecock guards unable to participate.
Redshirt freshman TJ Moss was unavailable to play because of a death in the family. And, freshman guard Trae Hannibal was sidelined with a sprained left ankle.
Back to Bolden’s big day. Bolden connected on five three-pointers. His fourth of five made threes sparked the critical run in the second half. Tied at 51, Bolden drilled from beyond the arc with 10:47 left to play to put the Gamecocks ahead, 54-51. A big delivery from Bolden that engineered at 14-4 Gamecocks run to make it 65-55 with 6:35 to play in the game.
South Carolina overcame a significant disadvantage from the free-throw line. The Aggies made 41 trips to the charity stripe compared to the Gamecocks eight. Texas A&M managed to make only 28.
The Gamecocks were sharpshooters in College Station, TX. South Carolina tied a school record with 16 made three-pointers in a game.
Four Gamecock players score in double-figures for South Carolina. Jermaine Couisnard follows up his brilliant effort against the Wildcats with another solid showing. Couisnard scores 17 points. Justin Minaya added 18 points, while AJ Lawson scored 13 points before fouling out with 1:30 left to play.
The Gamecocks (10-7, 2-2 SEC) next play at Auburn on Wednesday, January 22nd.
