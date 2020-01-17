State employees react to potential merit-based raises in 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Earlier this week, Governor Henry McMaster shared a plan to raise state employee salaries in 2020.
It is a part of his Executive Budget for Fiscal Year 2020-21.
The Governor's Office said there are more than 8,700 vacant full-time jobs in state government in the Palmetto State. Governor McMaster believes raising state employee pay in 2020 will help recruit more people to work in state government and keep those positions filled.
The Executive Budget includes $33 million for merit-based raises for state employees.
"The fact the Governor has put $33 million on the line to acknowledge state employees is a good thing," South Carolina State Employee Association Executive Director Carlton Washington said.
This plan would allow agency directors to decide which employees get a raise and how much, which is different from last year’s 2% across-the-board raise and $600 on-time bonus for employees making less than $70,000 a year.
“I believe that across the board raises for state employees are less effective than those based on performance, merit, and longevity,” Governor McMaster said.
According to the governor, these merit-based raises will help state agencies compete with the private sector.
State employees we spoke with at the State House this week said they are thankful for the potential raises. They are worried that some deserving employees might miss out on the merit-based system for raises.
“There’s some employees that have been with the state for years and they do a good job for the state,” Frances Feagin said, “but maybe they don’t excel as someone else and they won’t get a raise that they deserve.”
Some state employees said they hope this remains a priority for lawmakers when they work on the spending plan over the next few weeks and months.
"We've been hearing the same thing for years and years and, when it comes down to the end, we get pushed to the back," Angelee Williams said.
State employees said they would also like the classification and compensation system updated. The same system has been in place since 1995.
A bill that would make changes to that system was introduced in the House this week.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.