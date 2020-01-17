S.C. state senator, governor pushing to end use of ‘roll-up appropriations’ in budget

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The budget is a fairly large bill with dozens of lines of appropriations.
It can be difficult to know everything single thing in it. There are some expenditures most legislators aren’t aware of until after the bill becomes law.
Senator Dick Harpootlian (D-Richland) said he discovered some of what he calls “secret spending” last year.
Last October, Sen. Harpootlian presented a check to the City of Columbia to make safety improvements at railroad crossings. It was a $400,000 check made out to the city by the Department of Public Safety through a local law enforcement grant.
Sen. Harpootlian said this surprised him so he looked into where exactly this money came from, but he couldn’t find it in the budget.
He said staffers told him funding for these types of local projects and for non-governmental organizations, like non-profits, private companies, churches, and charities comes from grants from different state agencies.
“There’s no reason we should be spending money in secret. We shouldn’t be appropriating money in secret. I call that the immaculate appropriation,” Sen. Harpootlian said.
The funding is placed on lines inside a specific state agency budget and given vague names like “Park Revitalization” and “Sports Marketing.”
These are called “hidden earmarks” or “roll-up appropriations.”
Months after the budget is signed into law, legislators on the budget-writing committees contact an agency head and tell them where the funds from these grants should go.
“I’ve got huge questions as to why we’re sending money to a golf course in Barnwell County," Sen. Harpootlian said. “Why we’re sending money to non-profits and alleged non-profits to other parts of the state?”
Governor Henry McMaster (R-South Carolina) has also been trying to discourage members of the General Assembly from using “roll-up appropriations” to fund local pet projects. He wants an open process.
According to the Governor's Office, Gov. McMaster vetoed over $20 million in roll-up funds for the Fiscal Year 2019-20 budget.
"The agency heads who received those $21 million dollars could not identify the recipients of who those funds were or who had placed them in the budget," Gov. McMaster said.
The vetoes were overridden by the General Assembly and became law. This year, he is proposing to set aside about $22 million to end these “roll-up appropriations” and replace them with a competitive grant appropriation process for each state agency.
“With the caveat and condition and requirement that may be awarded through a public competitive grants process,” Gov. McMaster said.
Some lawmakers are concerned that any changes to the budget-writing process could hurt rural communities that rely on non-profits to provide important services. Others said the process is already transparent enough because all their meetings are public.
Sen. Harpootlian said he just wants to have a public debate on where these millions of dollars of taxpayer dollars are going.
"If they do it appropriately, we can maybe agree on 90% or 80% of these," he said.
Senator Harpootlian has also written a letter to the South Carolina Inspector General asking his office to audit the money sent to non-governmental organizations in the last two budget cycles.
