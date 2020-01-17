S.C. preparing for Presidential Primary at the end of February

SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - South Carolina is the fourth primary in the nation. It’s the first in the south.
This year, there will only be a Democratic primary. The state GOP decided against hosting a Republican primary saying they support President Donald Trump.
When it comes to this primary election, your polling place might have changed from the local election this past November because state-run elections can have different precincts.
The Democratic Party Representative in Beaufort County says every vote will matter because South Carolina's primary is so important for the rest of the nation. It often serves as an early indicator of how other states, especially southern states, will vote.
"Whoever wins the primary here mostly is going to be the nominee at the end. It's, as I said, we have the more concentrated African-American vote, and that to be an indicator to how the people will be leaning and which candidate they are going to have,” Beaufort County Democratic Party Chair Mayra Rivera said.
Rivera says the last day to register to vote in the primary is Jan. 30. Rivera notes some 17-year-olds will be able to vote in the primary if they will be 18 by the General Election in November.
"High schoolers. If you are going to be at least 18 on or before November, you can register now and vote in the primary,” Rivera said.
She says the Democratic Party is encouraging high schoolers to get involved. And registering early can make sure they will be ready in November.
