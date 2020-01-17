RCSD searching for woman who attacked pet store employee

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Richland County are searching for a woman accused of attacking a PetSmart employee.
Officials said the woman entered the store located at 10136 Two Notch Road and attacked the worker around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 7. The employee told authorities the woman asked her for help with buying fish. The employee told the woman she was on her way to lunch, but she would help her.
Officials said the woman began to use vulgar language in the store as she approached the worker before shoving the employee to the ground. The woman then began punching the employee before a store manager pulled the woman off the worker.
Officials said the woman left the store with her son before deputies arrived. Officials also said the woman and the store clerk do not know each other and it’s not clear why the woman attacked the employee.
If you have any information regarding this attack, please contact Crimestoppers one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.