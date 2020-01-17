Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey has pulled out of the Pro Bowl after a memorable season. McCaffrey isn't injured. Rather, he decided not to play in the Pro Bowl because Carolina's spring workouts have been moved up two weeks after the team hired a new head coach in Matt Rhule. The team can open camp as early as April 6. The third-year running back wanted enough time to allow his body to recover and be ready for the workouts. McCaffrey joined Roger Craig and Marshall Faulk this season as the only players in NFL history to record 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in the same season.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Nick Foligno scored the tie-breaking goal with 1:41 left in the game to push the Columbus Blue Jackets past the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2. Elvis Merzlikins had 32 saves as the Blue Jackets won their third straight game. They are 5-0-1 in their last six. Emil Bemstrom and Cam Atkinson also scored for Columbus, which won despite having trouble generating much offense and logging just 18 shots on goal. Martin Necas and Jordan Staal scored, and Petr Mrazek had 15 saves for the Hurricanes, who lost their second straight.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Aliyah Boston and Victaria Saxon each had 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 1 South Carolina to a 78-45 victory over Missouri. Zia Cooke and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan scored 14 each for the Gamecocks, who played their first game since taking over the top spot in the AP Top 25. Aijha Blackwell scored 13 points to lead the Tigers.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers are hoping Joe Brady can bolster their sagging offense like he did at LSU. Carolina officially announced the hiring Thursday of the LSU passing game coordinator as its offensive coordinator. The 30-year-old Brady helped transform LSU into a powerhouse using a spread attack on offense in his only season at the school. The Tigers rolled through a 15-0 season and won the national championship. Brady won the Broyles Award given annually to the top assistant coach in college football. He becomes the NFL's youngest active offensive coordinator.
UNDATED (AP) — It will be a clash of the ACC's titans on Saturday when No. 13 Louisville visits No. 3 Duke for their only scheduled meeting of the season. The teams are the two highest-ranked in the league and share the top spot in the standings. The Cardinals have struggled against Top 25 teams so far, losing two of three games, while the Blue Devils have won both of their Top 25 matchups. Duke will also be looking to bounce back after a road loss at Clemson this week.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Elissa Cunane scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and No. 9 North Carolina State beat No. 13 Florida State 68-51. Freshman guard Jakia Brown-Turner made three first-half 3-pointers and scored 11 of her 18 points before halftime as the Wolfpack (16-1, 5-1 ACC) got out to a 36-21 lead. Kayla Jones and Aislinn Konig each scored 10 points for N.C. State. Kiah Gillespie scored 22 for Florida State (15-3, 4-3), but the Seminoles struggled against NC State’s well-orchestrated defense and lost for the third time in their last five games. Nausia Woolfolk added 12 points for Florida State.