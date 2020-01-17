Georgetown Police searching for 15-year-old girl missing since March

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown Police are continuing the search for a young girl missing for almost a year.
Lailah Moore, 15, was last seen near her Rainey Drive home in Georgetown on March 24, 2019, police say.
She could be in the Columbia or Orangeburg areas, according to investigators.
She is 5-foot-9, weighs 160 pounds and has a rose tattoo on her left hand.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or 911. You can also remain anonymous by calling the tip line at 843-545-4400.
