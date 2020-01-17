Gamecocks’ men’s soccer coach Berson to retire following 2020 season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina men’s soccer coach Mark Berson will coach one more season before for the Gamecocks before retiring, according to Gamecocks athletics director Ray Tanner.
Berson is the winningest active coach in NCAA Division I men’s soccer and one of four coaches in Division I history to win 500 matches. Currently, Berson is 30 wins away from becoming the winningest Division I men’s soccer coach of all time.
Berson began his tenure with the Gamecocks in 1978 when he founded the program. Since then, he has guided the Gamecocks to four NCAA quarterfinal appearances, two College Cup berths, and one College Cup final. In all, the Gamecocks have earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament 21 times under Berson.
Berson has coached 13 All-Americans and 15 Freshmen All-Americans.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to work with the young men in our program through the years,” Berson said. “I am appreciative of every student-athlete who has worn the Garnet and Black in our program as well as all of the assistant coaches, support staff and administrators who have backed us. Our fans have been so loyal and encouraging, I am grateful for their support.”
