Cooke, Herbert Harrigan lead Gamecocks past Mizzou in blowout win

COLUMBIA, Mo. (WIS) - Zia Cooke and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan each finished with 14 points on Thursday as top-ranked South Carolina defeated Missouri 78-45.
The Gamecocks (17-1, 5-0) started out slow against the Tigers. They shot just 20% from the floor in the opening quarter, but Carolina was able to finish the period with a 12-7 lead.
Dawn Staley’s squad found their rhythm in the second quarter going 9-of-15 shooting and scoring 23 points to take a 35-17 lead at the break.
South Carolina dominated the game by scoring in the paint against Mizzou. The Gamecocks posted 30 points in the paint and 18 second-chance points against the Tigers. Carolina led by as many as 35 at one point.
Tyasha Harris came away with 11 points on the night while Aliyah Boston and Victaria Saxton each posted double-doubles consisting of 10 points and 10 rebounds in the win.
The Gamecocks have now won 11 straight. They’ll host Mississippi State at 7 p.m. on Monday. The game can be seen on ESPN2.
