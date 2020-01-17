Community takes action against gun violence after deadly shootings in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A monthly roundtable was held at the Rehoboth Baptist Church in northeast Columbia to discuss gun violence in the Midlands.
At the meeting on Thursday was the family of Duwan Williams. He was one victim in a triple homicide at the Woodland Village Apartments in Lexington County last month.
"He wasn't here to celebrate Christmas or birthdays and I want to know why they did this to him," said Williams’ mother, Bridget Jackson.
It’s tragedies like this that have motivated organizations like "Building Better Communities" to work to cut down gun violence here in the midlands, and they say they have a plan to make it happen.
"We want to engage and educate the community. We feel the best way that we're gonna fight gun violence now is by doing something in the communities that give our young people something to do," said Perry Bradley Jr. with Building Better Communities. "Give them a chance to get out and be heard but also give them something to keep them from being idle. You know, when they are idle, that's when most of the crimes happen."
Their goal this month is to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday and to discuss part of Dr. King's dream of a community where everyone can feel safe. It’s something the family of Duwan Williams hopes will become a reality.
Williams’ sister, Logan, said this type of violence has become too common.
"This has got to stop,” she said. “The week my brother passed, there were so many other killings and so many other instances that was going on, and there is just no reason for any of this and it really has to stop."
Along with Duwan Williams, 28-year-old Branton Booker and 26-year-old Sheldon Livingston were also killed in the shooting in Lexington County.
Two men are now facing murder charges in their deaths.
These roundtable discussions are held every third Thursday of the month.
