The COMET expands services to Batesburg-Leesville and Lexington

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Beginning Jan. 23, The COMET will be launching a pilot rural route that would connect the West Columbia SuperStop at Williams Drive at Charleston Highway and Batesburg-Leesville via Lexington.
The COMET will make three trips to West Columbia and two trips to Batesburg-Leesville every Thursday. The fare for this new service is $2 one way and $4 for a day pass. Connections to other The COMET routes for travel to Columbia via Route 91 will be available at the West Columbia SuperStop.
For passengers who require door-to-door assistance in these areas, The COMET will deviate up to one mile off the route and passengers can flag the bus inbetween stops in Batesburg-Leesville for an additional $2.
Executive Director and CEO of The COMET John Andoh says that the goal of this new route is to connect residents in eastern Lexington County with services and opportunities in the western part of the county and in Richland County as well.
“Should the pilot be successful, an opportunity may exist for commuter-based transportation, five days a week,” Andoh said.
Federal funds from the Federal Transit Administration through SCDOT and local funds from Lexington County is funding this new rural service. This route was a part of service enhancements approved by The COMET Board of Directors in October 2018.
