Clemson RB Etienne ‘not done dreaming’ at Clemson, will return for senior season

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - For weeks, questions surfaced regarding whether reigning ACC Player of the Year Travis Etienne would return to Clemson or take his talents to the NFL.
On Friday, he finally answered. Etienne announced via social media that he would be returning to Clemson for his senior year in hopes of helping the Tigers make one more run at a national championship.
“When I arrived at Clemson in 2017, I was just a kid from Jennings, Louisiana with a dream of becoming the best football player and best man I could be,” Etienne said. “Coach Swinney, Coach Elliott, my family, my teammates, and so many others have helped me reach for that dream every single day, and I will always be thankful for their belief in me as a player and as a person.
“Speaking of dreams, I have long dreamed of competing at the highest level and getting the chance to compete in the NFL. But I’m not done dreaming here at Clemson either, which is why I’m announcing that I’ll be returning for my senior season.”
Etienne finished his junior campaign with 1,614 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns. Etienne finished in the top 10 nationally in rushing yards, rushing yards per carry (7.8), and rushing touchdowns.
The All-ACC first-team selection owns the prorgam and conference records for career rushing touchdowns with 56. He is also the only player in Clemson history to post multiple seasons with 1,500 rushing yards or more.
Currently, Etienne has 4,038 career rushing yards making him the program’s all-time leading rusher.
