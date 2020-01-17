Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia network to debut on Oct. 4

In this March 29, 2016, file photo, Joanna and Chip Gaines pose for a portrait in New York. The lifestyle team of Chip and Joanna Gaines will launch their own Discovery-affiliated television network in the summer of 2020. Discovery CEO David Zaslav announced the Gaines' channel Wednesday, April 10, 2019, prior to a sales presentation to advertisers. There’s no name yet. It will replace the current DIY network, which is seen in about 52 million homes in the United States. (Source: Brian Ach/Invision/AP/Invision)