1 of 5 charged in murder of Gaston woman sentenced to 35 years

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One of the five people charged in the death of a Gaston woman back in 2017 was convicted of murder Jan. 16.
Chesnee Mattress was sentenced to 35 years without parole Thursday after firing multiple rounds at Annette Riley. At the time of the shooting Mattress was 23 and Riley was 44.
Amaria Regina Hamm, Ashley Danielle Riley, Treshawn Alexander and Monyell Deshea Fulton were also charged with murder, according to arrest warrants at the time.
