CHA says you can help to choose what will go in place of Allen Benedict Court, one year after crisis

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It was exactly one year ago that two men were found dead in their apartments at Allen Benedict Court in Columbia. Later, it was discovered that the two residents had died from carbon monoxide poisoning. The next day, the entire complex was evacuated leaving hundreds displaced.
Even one year later, this story continues to develop, with many still looking for answers. After months of investigation, it was determined that gas leaks at Allen Benedict Court were caused by a buildup in a furnace. Officials say that buildup had to have developed over time, preventing carbon monoxide to properly ventilate.
That furnace was in between the two apartments occupied by 62-year-old Calvin Witherspoon, Junior and 31-year-old Derrick Roper, who suffered fatal carbon monoxide poisoning in the place they called home.
An initial inspection by Columbia Fire revealed 65 of the property’s more than 200 apartments had unsafe levels of carbon monoxide. The complex was deemed unsafe and more than 400 residents were forced to find new homes, many temporarily housed in hotels for the next several months.
There had been numerous complaints by tenants about the smell of gas according to work orders and Columbia Fire also listed multiple incidents of responding to similar complaints.
It wasn’t until late November that officials would reveal the results of the investigation, which found more than 800 violations. This led to 22 citations filed against the Columbia Housing Authority (CHA) and no criminal charges.
Those citations will play out in municipal court.
On the night of Jan. 16, the CHA debuted its new online podcast where interim executive director, Ivory Matthews, discussed what’s next for the Allen Benedict Court property.
“We will be looking for a contractor to come help us demolish those buildings. So, our first quarter, we should see buildings being demolished on that site,” Matthews said.
The ABC demolition could come as soon as April.
Also Thursday, former Columbia City Councilman Moe Baddourah – who had been demanding accountability from the CHA even before his term in office ended – revealed he had reached out to the attorney general in December asking for a review of the Allen Benedict Court investigation. Baddourah says he is still awaiting a response.
In the months following the gas leaks, there were some changes made among CHA board members. After more than 50 years with the CHA, executive director Gilbert Walker retired. Also, four new commissioners were elected.
In Thursday’s podcast premiere, Matthews talked about what’s next once Allen Benedict Court is demolished. She says within the next few months, Allen Benedict Court will be no more.
“A demolition of those buildings will certainly signify a new opportunity whereabout the residents and the Columbia community can have an opportunity to see something more vibrant on that site. We will be announcing to the public when we have an opportunity for the public to come in and comment on what they’d like to see.”
Matthews adds that you can help decide if Allen Benedict Court is replaced by mixed-income or workforce housing. Either way, CHA members anticipate the new property will be some type of affordable housing for the surrounding community.
