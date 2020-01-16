18-year-old man arrested after Lexington Police find 5 pounds of marijuana at home

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - One man has been arrested by the Lexington Police Department in connection with a drug investigation that lasted one month.
Arden Breazeale was taken into custody at his home after officers searched his home for drugs and drug paraphernalia.
According to officials, residents in the Martin’s Grove neighborhood submitted complaints about drug activity at a home on the 100 block of Bellhaven Lane. For about a month, undercover police officers bought marijuana from Breazeal with the help of a confidential informant.
On Jan. 14, officers searched Breazeale’s home and found about five pounds of marijuana in his bedroom along with other drug paraphernalia.
Breazeale was charged with two counts of distribution of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A 25-year-old man who was in the home at the time of the search was cited for simple possession of marijuana. A 62-year-old woman who was also in the home was cited for simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bond was set for Breazeale at $22,000.
