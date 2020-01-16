U.S. Census hiring nearly 4,000 people in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The U.S. Census will happen in mid-March.
To get an accurate count of the population in Columbia, the Census Bureau needs to fill 3,900 positions.
The jobs pay $14 to $15.50 an hour and include census takers and office workers, among other duties.
People who want to apply for a Census job must meet the following qualifications:
- Be at least 18 years old.
- Have a valid Social Security number.
- Be a U.S. citizen.
- Have a valid email address.
- Complete an application and answer assessment questions. (Some application questions are available in Spanish. However, an English proficiency test may also be required.)
- Be able to speak, read, and write in English, if applying in the 50 states or Washington, D.C. (Bilingual applicants are needed and are encouraged to apply.)
- Be registered with the Selective Service System or have a qualifying exemption, if you are a male born after December 31, 1959.
- Undergo fingerprinting and pass a criminal background check and a review of criminal records performed by the Census Bureau.
- Commit to completing training.
- Be available to work flexible hours, which can include days, evenings, and weekends.
Most of the jobs also require a person to have a valid driver’s license, as well as access to a computer with internet. Veterans may be eligible for preference during the hiring process.
For more information about Census jobs, and to apply online, click or tap here.
