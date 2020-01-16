4th teen charged with murder in death of Sumter man shot during armed robbery

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A fourth teen faces murder charges in the death of a Sumter man during an armed robbery back in September 2019.
The victim, McKenzie Corey Stewart, 42, was shot in his home on Dingle Street and later died in the hospital.
Wednesday, Sumter police charged a 16-year-old with murder, conspiracy, burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Three other teens, who are between 15 and 17, were arrested late last week and face similar charges.
Police said two of the teens broke into Stewart’s house and demanded money before shooting him. The suspects took money and other items, officers said.
Police will not release the names of the teens since they are under age.
They are all being held in the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia. The investigation is ongoing, police said.
