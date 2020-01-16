SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Newberry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a shooting that involved two Newberry County Sheriff’s Officers.
Officials say the incident began when a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation just before 7 p.m. this evening.
The vehicle attempted to flee causing a short chase to ensue. When the suspect, 25-year-old Shaheme Marquis Lindsay, saw another deputy approaching from the opposite direction, he stopped his vehicle and fled on foot.
While deputies chased after Lindsay, he fired in their direction. The deputies returned fire, striking him. Lindsay was then taken into custody.
An AR-15 type rifle and a semi-automatic pistol were found in the immediate area where Lindsay was taken into custody.
Officials discovered Lindsay had active warrants for trafficking crack cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, and a general sessions bench warrant for failure to stop for a law enforcement vehicle. He is also wanted in connection with several shooting incidents by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and Newberry Police Department.
Lindsay was transported from the scene to an area hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.
Neither officer involved in this incident received any injuries. Their identities are unknown at this time and they both will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the ongoing investigations.
SLED is leading the investigation. There will also be an internal investigation by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.
