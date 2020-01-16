SC State board member inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina State University Board of Trustees member has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Donnie Shell graduated from SC State in 1974 and joins three other SC State Hall of Famers: Harry Carson, David “Deacon” Jones and Marion Motley. Shell played defense for the Pittsburgh Steelers for 14 years, beginning his career in 1974 and ending it in 1987.
A few of his successes as a player include: four Super Bowl wins, representing the AFC in the Pro Bowl five consecutive times, retiring as the strong safety career leader in interceptions with 51. He was also selected for the All Steelers All-Time Team, the NFL Silver Anniversary Super Bowl Team and the Steelers 75th anniversary team.
After his NFL career, Shell became the director of player development programs for the Carolina Panthers. In this position he coordinated programs to help players succeed in their post-football careers.
In 2002, he was recognized by the NFL as a pioneer in player development and development of creative programs. He also received the NFL award for the Best Player Program and was recognized for the Most Outstanding Player Program in 2000.
SC State University President James Clark expressed his pride in Shell’s induction, describing him as an outstanding graduate of the university.
“I offer heartfelt congratulations to Trustee Shell on being selected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. His selection is a well-deserved honor, and I could not be more proud than I am today. Trustee Shell has been an outstanding athlete and individual and we are happy to call him a “Loyal Son” of SC State University,” Clark said.
