Prisma Health laying off more than 300 people in effort to ‘streamline operations’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Prisma Health is restructuring its staff and laying off more than 300 people.
Thursday, the company announced it is eliminating 327 jobs. Other positions have been consolidated and open jobs not filled to allow the company to get rid of a total of 527 job positions.
On top of lay offs, Prisma will be closing the 15-bed Subacute Unit at Greenville Memorial Hospital and the Children’s Residential Program in Greenville.
The president of the not-for-profit health company said Prisma faces a challenge because of “lower reimbursements and increasing numbers of patients who are underinsured or uninsured.”
Prisma said it recently got rid of some executive management positions and worked to save money in supplies and technology.
“As part of this ongoing work, we have identified a number of additional expense-reduction strategies, many of which impact our workforce,” Mark O’Halla, president and chief executive officer of Prisma Health, said. “These are difficult decisions, but we need to make them now so we can provide the quality care our patients deserve in a financially sustainable manner.”
Prisma said it is offering the 327 affected employees severance pay and encouraging them to apply for open positions in other areas in the company. There are about 32,000 people employed by Prisma.
