Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

STATE OF THE STATE
Georgia Gov. Kemp to deliver State of the State address
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp will deliver his second annual State of the State address Thursday. The speech comes amid questions about whether he can cut income taxes and deliver a campaign promise to raise teacher pay, while also trimming the state budget. Kemp has touted an agenda for the upcoming year that includes reforming state adoption law, combating human trafficking and fighting street gangs. That could be a preview for his address. But the elephant in the room during his State of the State will be how the governor plans to grapple with the state budget.
AP-US-GEORGIA-EXECUTION
Georgia set to execute man convicted of killing store clerk
ATLANTA (AP) — Corrections officials in Georgia are set to execute a man convicted of shooting a convenience store clerk to death more than 30 years ago. Fifty-eight-year-old Jimmy Fletcher Meders is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday evening at the state prison in Jackson. He was convicted of murder and sentenced to die for the October 1987 killing of store clerk Don Anderson in coastal Glynn County. Anderson was fatally shot in the chest and head, and $38 was taken from the store cash register.
HEMP FARMING
Hemp production in Georgia on hold until funding secured
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s hemp farming program is effectively on hold until the state secures funding to oversee the crop. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black will ask state lawmakers for $1.6 million over the next two years to fund a state hemp program. The oversight program is required by the U.S. Department of Agriculture before state hemp regulations can be approved. The money would fund two field inspectors, two administrators, an enforcement officer, four four-wheel drive vehicles, training and computers.
GEORGIA SENATE-ELECTION LAW
Georgia elections chief wants law changed for US Senate race
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's top elections official is seeking a last-minute change to state law to ensure he's authorized to set the deadline for candidates to sign up challenge newly appointed Republican U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler. A spokesman said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger wants to hold candidate qualifying for the special Senate election during the first week of March _ the same period candidates in other 2020 Georgia races must officially declare. Georgia law says only that candidates must qualify at least 60 days before the November election, a window that wouldn't close until early September. Loeffler was sworn in last week following the retirement of GOP Sen. Johnny Isakson. She must win election this fall to fill the last two years of Isakson's term.
INNOVATION TASK FORCE
Ex-senator and Georgia Tech chief join innovation task force
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's lieutenant governor has recruited some top-drawer names in his quest to “make Georgia the technology capital of the East Coast." Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan announced a 10-member Georgia Innovates Task Force on Wednesday in a speech before the Georgia Chamber of Commerce. Duncan says he hopes research, development and the roll-out of technology can benefit not only metro Atlanta but the rest of the state. Co-chairs will be recently retired U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson and recently retired Georgia Tech President Bud Peterson. Other members will include Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostick and Georgia Power Co. CEO Paul Bowers.
AP-US-BABY-BELUGA-GEORGIA-AQUARIUM
'We're expecting!': Georgia Aquarium announces baby beluga
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Aquarium has announced that one of its beluga whales is a mother-to-be. The aquarium’s vice president of animal health confirmed in a statement Tuesday that a 20-year-old beluga named Whisper is expected to give birth to a calf in April. The gender of the baby won't be revealed until birth. News outlets report Whisper arrived in Georgia from Seaworld Orlando nearly a year ago. Previously, three newborn belugas have died at the aquarium since 2012. Still, officials say they're hopeful Whisper will safely deliver a healthy calf this spring.
DUAL ENROLLMENT CAPS
Georgia considers limits on college course payments
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers are considering limits on how much the state will pay for high school students to take college courses. Gov. Brian Kemp and a number of legislators have been raising concerns about the growing cost of Georgia's dual enrollment program. On Wednesday, state Rep. Bert Reeves unveiled a Kemp-backed bill that would limit most students to 30 hours of dual enrollment credit. House Bill 444 would also ban freshmen from dual enrollment courses.
BC-US-SCI-HOTTEST-DECADE
Fever chart: Earth had its hottest decade on record in 2010s
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two U.S. agencies say the decade that just ended was by far the hottest ever measured on Earth, capped off by the second-warmest year on record. And scientists say there is no doubt at all this is man-made climate change. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Wednesday that the 2010s averaged 58.4 degrees Fahrenehit (14.7 degrees Celsius) worldwide, or 1.4 degrees (0.8 C) higher than the 20th century average and more than one-third of a degree warmer than the previous decade, which had been the hottest on record.