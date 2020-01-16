Kershaw community holds prayer vigil after tornado destroys North Central High School

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County community came together at North Central Middle School this evening to stand in unity after a tornado ripped through North Central High School last Saturday.
In the wake of destruction...a message of hope is emerging.
"We're gonna sing your praises in good times, and we're gonna sing your praises in bad times," prayed North Central High School principal David Branham.
Students, faculty, and community members used tonight to remember that their bond is stronger than the walls of any high school, finding blessings in the dark.
"Our Knight family, that's what makes our school great," he said. "Not the building."
As they transition into what's next, Knights from all over Kershaw County say, they know they can lean on each other.
“It was just really good to see all of the people behind us,” one student said.
