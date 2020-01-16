‘I just want change’: Young African-American voters undecided, but starting to tune into S.C. primary

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The road to the White House runs through South Carolina, but some voters are just starting to pay attention to the race now.
“I just started catching up on the candidates point of views and what they stand for,” Claflin University senior Amanda Charley said.
Nearly a dozen other Claflin University students agreed. And they are not alone.
In the latest Fox News Poll, for the first time -- more than 50 percent of South Carolina Democrats said they are extremely interested in the race.
On Wednesday, Former Vice President Joe Biden tried to make sure young African-American voters reach that same level of excitement, if not more.
The Biden campaign kicked off its “Soul of the South” surrogate bus tour at Claflin University in Orangeburg.
Campaign Senior Advisor Symone Sanders spent the day at Historically Black Colleges and Universities to meet students and answer their questions.
Addressing small groups of potential voters, Sanders was asked about Biden’s views on gun violence, the war in Iraq, the economy and more.
Students said Biden is on their list of top candidates, but the number one spot isn't clear right now.
“People will go for someone who’s out of the box -- not traditional,” Raymond Johnson, Claflin University Student President, said. “Someone who kind of walks on their own path. Someone that you’ve never saw before. But if anything, I just want change."
Johnson said he likes that Biden served in the Obama administration, but wants an “Obama plus.” He hopes a potential Biden presidency won’t be just a repeat of Obama’s time in office.
The South Carolina primary is Saturday, Feb. 29, and many of these students will be voting for the first time.
