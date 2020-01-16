Hoover, Wofford host Furman

SENIOR STUDS: Furman's Lyons, Clay Mounce and Noah Gurley have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 68 percent of all Paladins points over the last five games.LOVE FOR LYONS: Lyons has connected on 33.6 percent of the 146 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 19 of 41 over his last five games. He's also made 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.