Former councilman asks AG office to review Allen Benedict Court investigation findings

My concern is that under my watch, as you must be aware, the Columbia Housing Authority allowed conditions to deteriorate to the point that, despite numerous complaints from residents about smelling gas and the complaints of these people seem to have been ignored. Two people died. Many others became ill. All who remained at Allen Benedict Court were relocated. These conditions did not develop overnight. When two lives were ultimately lost by this inaction, in spite of these numerous, documented reports of the residents to the Authority, the unsafe, substandard living conditions could no longer be ignored. Media attention and public scrutiny resulted. Then, the Authority hid records and denied access to the media, have stonewalled, it seems, legitimate attempts to investigate the matter, and it seems now will escape any sort of consequences for their failure to provide safe housing to the poor. Their voices were not heard, I believe, because they are poor, they have no political clout, and I also believe, because the Columbia Housing Authority was at the very least grossly negligent in performing their mission. I believe this conduct to be inexcusable. Apparently, because the Housing Authority and others how should be held responsible do have connections, do have political clout, and get favors from friends in high places, their conduct has been “excused.”