FIRST ALERT: Tracking showers for Saturday, then a big temperature drop!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking a few more showers and much colder weather!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see clear, cold weather. Low temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 30s.
· A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect tonight through early Friday afternoon for parts of the Midlands. Winds could gust to 30-35 mph.
· Brace yourself. Friday will be cooler. High temperatures will dip into the low 50s.
· Saturday is an Alert Day! A cold front will bring areas of rain our way. Rain chances are around 50%. Plan ahead if you have any travel plans. Highs in the mid 50s.
· MLK Day brings a mix of sun and clouds. It will be cold Monday. Morning temperatures will be in the 30s. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.
· The cold weather sticks around into Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 40s. Lows will be in the 20s.
· A few showers move back in by the end of next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, bundle up! We’re expecting cold weather. Low temperatures will sink into the mid to upper 30s under mostly clear skies. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect tonight through early Friday afternoon for parts of the Midlands. Winds could gust to 30-35 mph.
We’ll start your Friday with temperatures in the 30s. High temperatures will climb into the low 50s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
Heads up! Our next cold front brings light, scattered rain to the Midlands Saturday. It will likely be a cold rain. Many of you might also be traveling for the holiday. So, Saturday is an Alert Day to give you a heads up.
Rain chances are around 50% Saturday. We’re only expecting about a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain at this time, but we’ll keep you posted. Rain will likely continue into Saturday night. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s.
While an early shower is possible Sunday, most of the day will be dry. We’ll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
On Monday for the MLK Day holiday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Morning temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Bundle up if you have any outdoor plans Monday morning and afternoon.
The cold weather will stick around for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Highs will be in the 40s with overnight temperatures in the 20s. Don’t forget about your pets! We’ll see mostly sunny skies.
A few more showers will creep back into the forecast by Friday and Saturday.
Tonight: Clear & Cold. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.
Friday: Sunny & Cooler. Highs in the low 50s.
Alert Day Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Around (50%). Highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Still Cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
Monday (MLK Day): Sunny & Cold. Morning temps in the low 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Even Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Still Cold. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy and Cool. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
WIS First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dominic Brown
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.