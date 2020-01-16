First Alert Forecast: Morning Showers Bring Afternoon Sun Today

Much Colder Air Arrives For Next Week
Alert Day Saturday For A Chilly Rain
A cold front will move through the state today and put an end to our spring-like temperatures and days of rain. A good cluster of showers and thunderstorms will move into the Midlands this early morning. Moving West to East they should be in and out by the time rush hour begins. Skies will stat to clear by later afternoon as drier air moves into the state.
Much cooler and drier for Friday with Highs in the 50s. A strong cold front will quickly move into the state Saturday. This will bring showers and rain by evening. The system will move our and that's when we'll see MUCH colder air kick in for several days into next week.
Alert Day Saturday
A strong cold front to our west will be here by Saturday.. Ahead of the front will be scattered showers and rain. High pressure to our North will keep temperatures into the 50s. Some rain will be heavy at times.
Weather Highlights:
- Showers and isolates storms this morning will give way to clearing, drier conditions by afternoon.
- Alert Day Saturday for showers/rain with a chance of heavy rain
- MUCH colder next week with Highs in the 40s...Lows in the 20s
Forecast:
Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning, then clearing and breezy. High Near 70 Rain chance 70% this AM.
Tonight: Clearing and colder. Lows middle 30s
Friday: Partly cloudy, much cooler. Highs lower 50s
First Alert Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers and rain coming in by late afternoon. Highs middle 50s. Rain chance 50%
