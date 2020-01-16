FBI searching for wanted fugitive reported to be in Charleston area

Agents and detectives say Manners has violated the terms of his probation twice after serving time in federal prison for a gang conviction. Manners was once the leader of the Elm Street Wolves, a violent street gang in Yonkers, New York. While searching for Manners for his second probation violation, agents spotted him on Dec. 17, 2019, in the area near Alder Street, between Spruce and Elm Streets in the Yonkers area. He jumped from the car he was driving, and ran away. Agents recovered a loaded gun in the car.