FBI searching for wanted fugitive reported to be in Charleston area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The FBI in New York is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a fugitive who may be in the Charleston area.
Jamar Manners, also known as “Gutter,” has been charged federally with possession of a firearm by a felon, according to FBI spokesman Don Wood.
Agents and detectives say Manners has violated the terms of his probation twice after serving time in federal prison for a gang conviction. Manners was once the leader of the Elm Street Wolves, a violent street gang in Yonkers, New York. While searching for Manners for his second probation violation, agents spotted him on Dec. 17, 2019, in the area near Alder Street, between Spruce and Elm Streets in the Yonkers area. He jumped from the car he was driving, and ran away. Agents recovered a loaded gun in the car.
Agents have not said exactly when he was last reported in the Charleston area.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Manners is asked to call the FBI Westchester Safe Streets Task Force at 212-384-1000.
