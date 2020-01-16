Escaped juvenile serving 35 years for sex crime back in custody

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A teen who escaped from the Department of Juvenile Justice is back in custody Thursday afternoon.
Nicholas Rios, 16, is serving 35 years for criminal sexual conduct. He was tried and convicted as an adult.
He left the Broad River Road Complex sometime on Wednesday, DJJ confirmed Wednesday night.
Air and ground units with SLED and local law enforcement searched for Rios for hours, finding some of his clothing.
Thursday around 11:45 a.m., officials announced they successfully apprehended him.
It was a tip from the public that led police to Rios. Someone spotted him in north Columbia, near Fairfield and Buckner roads, around 11:30 a.m. That’s right off Interstate 20 and about nine miles from Broad River by car.
Officials took him into custody at the Flying J gas station off Fairfield Road just minutes later.
Rios was taken to be checked out by a doctor before going back to DJJ.
Details on how the teen was able to escape the facility are still unknown.
This story will be updated.
