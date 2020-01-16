DJJ searching for escaped juvenile

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice are searching for an escapee.
SCDJJ tweeted they believe 16-year-old Nicholas Rios left the Broad River Road Complex.
Rios is described as 5’2″ and 145 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white crew-neck t-shirt, khaki pants & black shoes.
Rios is serving 35 years for criminal sexual conduct. Officers urge citizens to exercise caution if you come into contact with him.
Air and ground units with SLED and local law enforcement are actively searching for Rios.
Details on how the juvenile was able to escape the facility are unknown at this time.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.