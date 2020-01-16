Clemson backup QB announces decision to transfer

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - Just days after falling to the LSU Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship, the Clemson Tigers are losing their backup quarterback.
On Thursday, Chase Brice announced via social media that he will be leaving the Tigers’ program.
“During my time at Clemson, I’ve wanted to stay the course and be the best quarter, best competitor, best student, best person, and best teammate I could be and tried to represent the Clemson Family with as much class and character as I possibly could,” Brice said. “And while it’s both exciting and say, today, I’m announcing my intention to transfer from Clemson to continue my college football career elsewhere.”
The 6-foot-2, 230-pound quarterback appeared in 24 games and completed just over 60 percent of his passes. He threw for 1,023 yards and nine touchdowns with four interceptions while with the Tigers. He also had 30 carries for 187 and a rushing touchdown.
Brice’s most notable performance came in the 2018 season after Trevor Lawrence was injured in the first half of the Tigers’ home game against Syracuse. The Grayson, Ga. native was instrumental in helping Clemson battle back from a 23-13 deficit and lead the Tigers on their game-winning 94-yard drive to beat the Orange 27-23 at Memorial Stadium.
Most recently, Clemson signed DJ Uiagalelei, a 6-foot-5 quarterback out of California. Uiagalelei is listed on ESPN’s recruiting site as a top-50 recruit and one of the best quarterbacks in the class of 2020.
Clemson is tentatively set to begin spring practice on Feb. 26.
