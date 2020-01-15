Tee Higgins makes NFL decision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (TIGERNET) - Clemson junior receiver Tee Higgins announced on Wednesday afternoon that he will declare early for the NFL draft.
"The last three years at Clemson have been unbelievable," Higgins said via Twitter. "1 National Championship and 3 College Football Playoff appearances are accomplishments and experiences that can never be taken away. But Clemson is so much more than that. Clemson is different. It's hard to explain - I know it has been said that there's something in these hills, and as someone who grew up on the other side of those hills in Tennessee, I can tell you that it is 100% true - there really is something in these hills. If I had to boil it down to one word I guess it would have to be 'FAMILY." Clemson is family. I have been loved and treated like family from day one. I have formed relationships that will last a lifetime."
Higgins is regarded as high as a first-round pick by outlets.
He led the Tigers with 59 catches for 1,167 yards with 14 touchdowns this season.
