Tee Higgins makes NFL decision

"The last three years at Clemson have been unbelievable," Higgins said via Twitter. "1 National Championship and 3 College Football Playoff appearances are accomplishments and experiences that can never be taken away. But Clemson is so much more than that. Clemson is different. It's hard to explain - I know it has been said that there's something in these hills, and as someone who grew up on the other side of those hills in Tennessee, I can tell you that it is 100% true - there really is something in these hills. If I had to boil it down to one word I guess it would have to be 'FAMILY." Clemson is family. I have been loved and treated like family from day one. I have formed relationships that will last a lifetime."