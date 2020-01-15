Swansea man arrested, charged with trying to solicit sex from minor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Swansea man has been arrested and is facing two charges in connection with the solicitation of a minor.
Kevin Corbin Sheppard, 27, has been charged with criminal solicitation of a minor and disseminating obscene material to a person under age eighteen.
Investigators say Sheppard solicited someone he thought was a minor for sex and distributed a sexually graphic image to someone he thought was a minor.
The Mount Pleasant Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force facilitated the arrest.
Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, Lexington County Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigations assisted as well.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
