Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating 2 robberies at Young’s store on U.S. 15

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in obtaining information about two armed robberies at the Young’s convenience store in the 3100 block of U.S. 15 South in Sumter County.
Officials say that around 3 a.m. on Nov. 5 of last year, two white men dressed in all black entered the store. One of the men was tall and wore a ski mask and the other man was short and wore a fuzzy scarf to cover his face. The taller man pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the employee and demanded money from the register.
On Jan. 6, 2020, a black man entered the story and pointed a handgun at the employee and demanded money from the register. This man wore a ski mask and a black hoodie with a light-colored design on the front. Officials say he has a slender build and was between 5′7 and 5′10 in height.
Neither of the store clerks were injured during the robberies.
Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2040 or (803) 436-2000 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
