Shaw can provide Gamecocks quarterbacks firsthand knowledge

“I personally feel he’ll be a tremendous asset to guys at that position. It’s easier to talk through things when you’ve been there and done that,” Muschamp said. “He certainly has at a high level. I don’t think there is any question that will be a huge benefit to us moving forward. Because of social media everyone has a platform, everyone has an opinion, no matter how ignorant it might be. I think what he said is great in control the controlables, control the things that are important. Someone’s opinion on Twitter is not really important. That’s hard when you’re dealing with 17, 18, 19 and 20-year-olds because they are concerned about the perception of things and no totally focused in on the reality of what’s going on and how we need to improve and get better as an individual player or football team.”