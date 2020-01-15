3 rescued, 1 killed in trench collapse at work site in Raleigh area

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - Dozens of first responders worked through the afternoon Wednesday to free four workers trapped when a trench collapsed near Brier Creek.
According to NBC affiliate WRAL in Raleigh, three of the four workers trapped were rescued; the body of the fourth was recovered around 4:15 p.m.
The trench collapsed around 11 a.m. at a construction site at 4209 Corners Parkway, off of TW Alexander Drive.
One of the workers was able to escape the trench on his own, authorities said. One was in the trench up to his thighs and was able to walk with assistance after being rescued. Another worker was in trapped up to his chest in the trench. Sky 5 footage showed him being taken out of the trench alive on a gurney around 12:30 p.m.
Durham Fire Chief Chris Iannuzzi had said around 12:45 p.m. that he believed the fourth worker had been completely covered when the trench collapsed.
