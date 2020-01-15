Presbyterian puts streak on line vs Longwood

STEPPING IT UP: The Blue Hose have scored 74.7 points per game and allowed 67 points per game in conference play so far. Those are both substantial improvements over the 58.8 points scored and 75.3 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.CLUTCH CORY: Hightower has connected on 21.4 percent of the 42 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 2 for 8 over the last three games. He's also converted 64.6 percent of his free throws this season.