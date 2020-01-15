Person killed in pursuit with trooper, RCSD investigating

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a traffic fatality involving a state trooper.
According to officials, around 1:15 a.m. a driver fled from a trooper who was attempting to make a traffic stop.
During the pursuit, the driver lost control of their SUV, struck a tree and was thrown from the vehicle. They were declared dead after being taken to the hospital.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office is performing a toxicology exam on the driver. The results are pending.
Highway Patrol is handling additional information concerning the pursuit.
