Nissan adds nearly 308K vehicles to Takata recall saga

This Sunday, June 25, 2017, photo shows TK Holdings Inc. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich. Nissan is adding nearly 308K vehicles to Takata recall saga Nissan is recalling nearly 308,000 vehicles in the U.S. to replace dangerous Takata air bag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Source: Paul Sancya)