5 more people die from flu in S.C. as it remains widespread

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The state has reported five more flu-related deaths during this flu season.
Three of those deaths happened during previous weeks, but had not yet been reported, officials with the Dept. of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said.
So far this season, 34 people have died from flu in South Carolina.
While more people died during the week of Jan. 5 to 11, flu activity decreased across the state. However, it remains at widespread levels.
This flu season has already surpassed the last in numbers of people who have died from the illness.
To read DHEC’s full report, click or tap here.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.