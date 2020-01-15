MBB Final: Clemson 79 No. 3 Duke 72

January 14, 2020

CLEMSON, S.C. (TigerNet) - Clemson hands No. 3 Duke its first conference loss 79-72 on Tuesday evening. Clemson improves to 9-7 (3-3 ACC) while Duke falls to 15-2 (5-1).

The win was Clemson's third-straight in conference and snap a three-game losing streak to Duke in the process.

The Tigers were led by Aamir Simms with a career-high 25 points on 10-15 shooting with 9 rebounds and 5 assists.

With the win, Brad Brownell takes over the top spot in career wins at Clemson with 178.

