Lattimore posts note about stepping away from role at Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (THE BIG SPUR) - In a role reversal, Marcus Lattimore has handed the ball off to Connor Shaw.
Minutes before Shaw, South Carolina’s all-time winningest quarterback, was set to be introduced as the football program’s director of player development, Lattimore, one of the best running backs in program history, spoke up about stepping down from that same role.
Lattimore, 28, was hired by South Carolina’s staff in January 2018. The former five-star prospect and the No. 9 overall prospect in the Class of 2010, per the 247Sports Composite rankings, starred in the Gamecocks’ backfield from 2010-2012.
Shaw, also 28 and a three-year teammate of Lattimore at South Carolina, served as the Gamecocks’ starting quarterback from 2011-2013. Shaw, who stands as the winningest starting quarterback in South Carolina history, most recently served as the tight ends coach at Furman, a role which he took in January 2018 before stepping down that August.
Lattimore’s playing career at South Carolina was highlighted by a prolific season as a true freshman in 2010. The Duncan, South Carolina native rushed for 1,197 yards and 17 touchdowns that fall, and caught for an additional 412 yards with a pair of touchdowns. The Gamecocks won the SEC East Division that season en route to posting a 9-5 overall record. Lattimore, in wake of his explosive debut season, was named the NCAA Freshman of the Year.
As for Shaw, the Flowery Branch, Georgia native had a three-star rating and was rated the overall No. 11 dual-threat quarterback prospect in the Class of 2010, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. Shaw ended his time as South Carolina’s starter with a 27-5 record. He passed for 6,074 yards and 56 touchdowns during his college career and rushed for an additional 1,683 yards with 17 touchdowns.
Shaw’s run as the team’s starter was highlighted by a senior season in 2013 that saw him pass for a career-high 2,447 yards and 24 touchdowns with just one interception. The 2013 season also saw him rush for 567 yards and 6 touchdowns as the Gamecocks worked their way to an 11-2 record and No. 4 AP ranking.
Shaw went undrafted in 2014 before signing a deal with the Cleveland Browns. After initially being released by Cleveland in late August, Shaw rejoined the franchise as a member of its practice squad and ultimately started for the Browns in their season-finale vs. the Baltimore Ravens that December. It was the first and only start of Shaw’s NFL career.
