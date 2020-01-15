Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Senate spent its first day of the 2020 session preparing for what could be a long and contentious debate over education. Senators voted 40-4 on Tuesday to place a 60-plus-page education bill up for debate starting Wednesday. The bill was passed by the House last March. But even in that vote, there was evidence of disagreement. The bill deals with schools of every type and grade level. Democratic Sen. Mike Fanning of Great Falls renewed a vow on Tuesday to do whatever he can to kill this version of the bill and start from scratch. Fanning first made the pledge after talking with teachers.