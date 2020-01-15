Homicide investigation opened after body found in Lugoff, victim identified

LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after finding a man’s body on a dirt road in Lugoff.
The victim was found around 8 a.m. Wednesday on Green Hill Road around Whitehead Road, when a passerby called police.
Deputies said a man had been shot to death near an abandoned car.
The victim was identified as Thomas Keitt Jr., 55, of Elgin.
Deputies said a person in another car was likely involved in the shooting and left the scene. However, officials assured the public they should not be worried because the shooting does not appear to be random.
SLED is assisting KCSO in the investigation. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
